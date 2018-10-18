Police confiscate 1.6 kg of heroin in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki have seized 1.5 kilograms of heroin after nabbing a suspected middleman believed to have been supplying street dealers, a police statement said on Thursday.

The 43-year-old was caught in a sting operation in a parking lot with three packages of the drug.

Investigators believe he is a member of a network that smuggles drugs across the Bulgarian border into northern Greece.

A search of the man’s home turned up another 143 grams of heroin.