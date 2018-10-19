The proliferation of illegal drugs in and around universities in big cities is another Greek reality that the country’s political leadership and its relevant state services seem oblivious to.

They are provocative in their indifference to the calls for help, most recently from students studying at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s Philosophy School and the Senate of the Athens University of Economics and Business, who are asking for some rudimentary security.

If the government and the state had any sense of duty whatsoever, such measures would already have been taken – there is nothing secret about the dealing that goes on in broad daylight.