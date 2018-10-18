ATHEX: Banks index falls another 3.2 percent

Bank stocks fell another 3 percent at the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) on Thursday, on a day of meager turnover and as Greek bond yields jumped 2.5 percentage points, with the clash between Rome and Brussels continuing to take a toll on Greek securities too.

The ATHEX general index ended at 631.88 points, shedding 0.82 percent from Wednesday’s 637.08 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.68 percent to 1,665.74 points and the mid-cap index expanded 0.33 percent.

The banks index slumped 3.18 percent, as Eurobank tumbled 4.12 percent, National fell 3.75 percent and Alpha declined 3.05 percent. Piraeus edged 0.17 percent lower. Mid-cap Attica Bank seems to be marching to its own beat, as it notched up a fourth consecutive day of gains yesterday, rising 8.26 percent.

Other blue chips presented a mixed picture, with PPC rising 1.59 percent and Viohalco sinking 3.97 percent.

In total 33 stocks posted gains, 39 took losses and 34 stayed put.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 38 sessions, amounting to 29.6 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 32.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index grew 0.30 percent to close at 66.85 percent.