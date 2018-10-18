MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

EU leaders reach no decisions on refugee quotas

  • tsipras_merkel_anbastas

TAGS: EU, Migration

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (center) speaks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (l), European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini (r) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd left) at an EU leaders summit in Brussels on Thursday. While the meeting focused mostly on Brexit, migration was also on the agenda, though there were no breakthroughs in the standoff regarding refugee quotas. In the meantime, dozens of migrants on Chios and Lesvos protested their continued confinement on the Aegean islands and conditions at camps, particularly that of Moria on Lesvos. [Enzo Zucchi/ANA-MPA]

Online

ARCHIVE




 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 