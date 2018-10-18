EU leaders reach no decisions on refugee quotas

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (center) speaks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (l), European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini (r) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd left) at an EU leaders summit in Brussels on Thursday. While the meeting focused mostly on Brexit, migration was also on the agenda, though there were no breakthroughs in the standoff regarding refugee quotas. In the meantime, dozens of migrants on Chios and Lesvos protested their continued confinement on the Aegean islands and conditions at camps, particularly that of Moria on Lesvos. [Enzo Zucchi/ANA-MPA]