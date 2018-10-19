UN envoy for Cyprus to host meeting between Anastasiades, Akinci

A meeting between the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will take place on October 26, UNFICYP Spokesperson Aleem Siddique has said.

“Deputy Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Ms Elizabeth Spehar, will host a meeting of the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr Mustafa Akıncı, at the Chief of Mission Residence in the United Nations Protected Area on 26 October at 10 a.m.,” the United Nations spokesperson said.

Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, ended inconclusively.



It is reported that the opening of crossing points at Dherynia and Lefka will be discussed at the meeting as President Anastasiades is eager to restart peace talks. Akinci is visiting Turkey on October 29. [Kathimerini Cyprus]