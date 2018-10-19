Probe ordered into alleged Foreign Ministry slush fund
An Athens prosecutor on Friday ordered an investigation into media allegations of a Foreign Ministry slush fund.
The order tasks the Greek police's security branch with looking into claims that the Foreign Ministry paid a total of 1 million euros to media outlets in Albania and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, as well as to various Greek Orthodox churches abroad.
The government denies the claims and says that Parliament will also be probing the allegations.