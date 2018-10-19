Police officer found tied up in Athens apartment arrested

A police officer who was found bound and beaten by colleagues responding to a disturbance call in an apartment in Piraeus in the early hours of Thursday was placed under arrest on Friday.

The officer claimed that he ended up in the apartment in the suburb of Nikaia after being attacked by a group of men he had followed after seeing them “acting in a suspicious manner.”

Those men, who have been identified as Pakistani nationals, have claimed in turn that the police officer was trying to rob their apartment when they subdued him and tied him up.

Investigators found a large quantity of contraband tobacco products in the apartment and believe that the Pakistani men were part of a racket that the police officer tried to rob.