West Nile virus toll climbs to 41 after death in Larissa

The death of a 67-year-old man in Larissa, central Greece, raised the death toll from the West Nile virus to 41 on Thursday.

Another 17 people have been infected since the start of October by the virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, with 14 of them showing symptoms that it has affected their central nervous system.

A total of 306 people have been infected since the start of the year, with 234 of them requiring hospital treatment.

According to the weekly report published by Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) on Friday, there are currently 13 people in hospitals around the country who have been diagnosed with West Nile virus.