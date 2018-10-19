Harvest Festival | Attica | October 21
The Kokotou Vineyard north of Athens is hosting the annual Harvest Festival of St Paul's Anglican Church, which includes wine tasting, food, music and even stand-up comedy. Admission costs 15 euros per person or 40 euros for a family of four. The church also encourages donations of canned or dried foods for the poor.
Kokotou Vineyard, Stamata, tel 210.814.5113, www.ktimakokotou.gr