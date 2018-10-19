WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Harvest Festival | Attica | October 21

TAGS: Special Event, Religion, Wine, Food

The Kokotou Vineyard north of Athens is hosting the annual Harvest Festival of St Paul's Anglican Church, which includes wine tasting, food, music and even stand-up comedy. Admission costs 15 euros per person or 40 euros for a family of four. The church also encourages donations of canned or dried foods for the poor.

Kokotou Vineyard, Stamata, tel 210.814.5113, www.ktimakokotou.gr

