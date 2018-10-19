Irish PM thanks firefighter for saving life of Mati blaze victim

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar thanked Greek firefighter Manolis Tsialagos who saved the life of an Irish citizen caught up in the deadly blaze that swept through east Attica last July, hailing his “courageous response.”



Zoe Holohan was on her honeymoon with her husband Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp in Mati when the fire broke out. They became separated as they tried to flee to safety and he was later identified among the victims of the blaze.



“On behalf of Zoe Holohan and her family, I would like to express my deepest appreciation to you for your incredibly brave actions on the evening of 23 July,” Varadkar said in a letter dated 3 September.



“I know that the Holohan family is deeply indebted to you for your actions that night. I would like to add my own personal commendation of your courageous response. Your valiant efforts, as well as the efforts of other firefighters and those involved in the rescue operation that night, will never be forgotten,” he added.



Tsialagos serves at the fire service department of the Rafina-Pikermi municipality in east Attica.

