Thirty-six migrants rescued off Alexandroupolis

A total of 36 migrants were rescued from a dinghy west of the port of Makris, near Alexandroupoli, on Friday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



They were located by a fisherman who alerted the coast guard.



The rescuees picked up by a coast guard patrol boat included 10 men, 10 women and 16 children, who told authorities they were Afghan nationals.



The news agency said all 36 will be sent to the reception and identification center in Fylakio, at the border regional unit of Evros.