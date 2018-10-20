A report on Greece’s demographic challenges found the country’s population will shrink by between 800,000 and 2.5 million people by 2015. The report, which paints a very gloomy picture, was compiled by a special committee of experts commissioned by Parliament.



It remains to be seen whether the report will have any effect on the country’s political class. It would be very useful if Greek politicians were to conduct a serious debate, without populist outbursts and meaningless quarrels, over the measures needed to reverse the trend.



Further foot-dragging or negligence over the issue can only be regarded as irresponsible. This is a matter of national significance.