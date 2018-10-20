WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Film Festival | Thessaloniki | November 1-11

The 59th Thessaloniki International Film Festival comprises retrospectives on important filmmakers, special screenings of much-anticipated films – including the latest works of Lars von Trier and Gaspar Noe – late-night shows, an international competition section for emerging artists around the world, tributes – this year to queer cinema and the relationship between film and psychoanalysis – animated films for kids, screenings of local output and many, many parallel events. To find out more and reserve tickets, which tend to sell out fast, visit www.filmfestival.gr.

