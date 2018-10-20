Work begins on shoring up Ilisos River culvert

Two workers with the Athens Water and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) inspect a section of the culvert that carries what is left of the Ilisos River in Athens, in a photograph published on Saturday. The Infrastructure Ministry last week shut down the section of the tram running from Kasomouli station in Neos Cosmos to Syntagma Square after ascertaining serious erosion along the Ilisos culvert running beneath it. According to the ministry, no work has been carried out on the storm drain in 60 years, raising fears that significant sections could collapse. It added that the tram’s closure will be ‘indefinite.’ [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]