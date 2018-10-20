Contraband tobacco intercepted at Patra port

A 21-year-old foreign national was being questioned in the western port of Patra on Saturday after police seized more than 3,700 packets of contraband cigarettes and around 15 kilograms of illegal tobacco in his possession.

According to police, the 21-year-old was arrested after officers of the port’s security police stopped his car for an inspection.

A search on his vehicle turned up 3,730 packets of cigarettes, believed to be contraband, and 300 packages that were found to contain the tobacco.

According to police, the confiscated goods represent 16,876 euros in evaded taxes and tariffs.