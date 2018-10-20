NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Drug operation leads to arrest of five suspects

Police in Attica have arrested five men, aged between 18 and 31, and a woman, aged 20, believed to be members of a drug dealing racket following raids on apartments in Corinth, Aghioi Theodoroi, Loutraki and Keratsini, it was announced on Saturday.

Authorities believe that a 28-year-old convict, who is serving time for drug-related offenses, had been directing the racket from behind bars.

According to a police investigation, the racket had been operating since last March, focusing its activities in Attica and Corinth and reaping more than 50,000 euros in profits.

The suspects were to face a prosecutor in Corinth.

