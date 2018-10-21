Study finds that many Greeks ignore their doctor's advice

Only a relatively small proportion of Greeks take the advice given to them by their doctors, according to a study carried out by John Yfantopoulos, a professor of health economics at the University of Athens.

According to his findings, only 30 to 50 percent of Greek patients faithfully follow their doctors’ orders as regards therapy for their ailments.

When it comes to advice on how to change their lifestyle or eating habits to improve their health, the percentage of those who heed expert advice is even lower, at just 20 to 30 percent, according to the same study whose findings were presented at a conference on Patient Compliance in Athens last week.