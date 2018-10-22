Greece is facing multiple serious challenges in the area of foreign affairs, as Ankara attempts to muscle its way into the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean and the deal achieved with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia is at a crucial juncture.

Yet the government appears nowhere near to getting over the phase of contradicting statements and conflicting decision-making that has marked its performance so far.

The country should not be allowed to suffer because of this situation. Any time Greece’s foreign policy has been affected by polarity in the ranks of government and misunderstandings, the price has been high.