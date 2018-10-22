Professors and students at two of Greece’s largest universities say their schools have become hotbeds for drug dealers and users who take advantage of the ban on police entering campus grounds.

The senate of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) is threatening to suspend operations in reaction to drug users and dealers beign allowed to enter its grounds on a daily basis. “Every day we are faced with the sad image of delirious or half-dead addicts sprawled out in the surrounding streets,” the senate said.



“AUEB’s administration has repeatedly appealed to the relevant bodies and the prime minister’s office. Unfortunately, the problem persists and develops but is never solved,” it added.

Similar complaints are being voiced at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. “Drug dealers move freely in the university’s courtyard and sell drugs in full view of passers-by and even university security guards who apparently cannot do anything about it,” a group of students said in a statement.