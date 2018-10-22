European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos emphasized the need for a European solution to a migration crisis that has weighed heavily on Greece and other countries on the EU’s southern flank.

Avramopoulos underlined the need for solidarity among EU member states and hit out at those unwilling to share responsibility, remarking that they have “other priorities.”

Pressure has been growing on state-run camps on the Greek islands – with 12,585 people on Lesvos alone – as arrivals from Turkey continue. A Migration Ministry official told Kathimerini that a solution must be found quickly.



“A system that has only inflows and no outflows will explode at some point,” the official said.