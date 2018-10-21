House speaker says Kammenos's 'intervention' had 'destabilizing' effect

Statements made during a recent visit to the United States expressing opposition with the Prespes name deal by Independent Greeks chief and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, had a “destabilizing effect and created a strain” in the Greek coalition government, Parliament spokesman Nikos Voutsis said.

In an interview with the newspaper Epochi, the leftist House speaker admitted that a “disparity of views” between the two parties in the coalition concerning the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Kammenos's claims of “secret funds” used by the Foreign Ministry, compelled Nikos Kotzias to step down from the role of foreign minister last week.

Voutsis nevertheless dismissed speculation that the leftist-led government of Alexis Tsipras may call early elections, especially if Kammenos pulls out Independent Greeks in protest at the name deal.

“The prime minister was clear at [the meeting of] SYRIZA's central committee and we have jointly decided to see out our term,” Voutsis said, adding that he believes the leftists will gather the majority they need in Parliament to pass the deal once it is brought to the House.