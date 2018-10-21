MONDAY

Former minister Yiannos Papantoniou and his wife will answer charges related to money laundering.

The first International Conference on Welding and Non-Destructive Testing opens at the Eugenides Foundation, 387 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro, Athens. To Wednesday. (Info: www.hsnt.gr)

TUESDAY

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) hosts an informative meeting on the Australian market, 3-5 p.m. at 5 Xenofontos, Athens.

The DCC Financial Group organizes a European Investment Summit at the Grand Hyatt Athens hotel, 115 Syngrou. To Wednesday. (Info: www.ddc-financial.com/eis-athens-2018)

The 1989 Generation Initiative Greece and the Europe Direct department of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) are organizing a public debate on the subject: “What Does Greece Gain from EU Membership?” At the Public store on Syntagma Square, Athens, starting at 6.30 p.m. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

The second national Environmental Management Debate (ENVIMAD 2018) is held at 5.30 p.m. at the Hellenic Management Association (EEDE), 200 Ionias, Athens. (Info: www.greenangels.gr/envimad-2018)

The European Microfinance Network (EMN) and the Microfinance Center (MFC) organize an event in Thessaloniki to celebrate the European Microfinance Day, at the OK!Thess Innovation Ecosystem facilities, 2 Komotinis, 3-8 p.m. (Info: www.microstars.gr)

Listed company Akritas holds an extraordinary general meeting.

Workers at the ports of Limassol and Larnaca in Cyprus hold a 24-hour strike.

WEDNESDAY

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will host a press conference at 1 p.m. to present its third report on “The Greek Economy (3/18).”

The German–Hellenic Chamber of Industry and Commerce and DQS Hellas hold a dinner focusing on “Business Sustainability as a One-Way-Street Solution.” At the Hotel Grande Bretagne, Athens. (Info: 210.641.9024)

The 2nd Connected Cars Conference is held at the Anais Club, 1 Halkidos, Varymbobi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, kdrossou@boussias.com)

Athens-listed Motor Oil holds an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

THURSDAY

The ICOMIA World Marinas Conference opens at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, Athens. To Saturday. (Info: iwmc2018athens.com)

The Experiential Marketing Conference 2018 takes place at the Maroussi Plaza Amphitheater, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.experientialmarketing.gr)

The “Tourism Panorama –Greece 365 Days 2018” exhibition opens in Ioannina in northwestern Greece, with Russia as the honored country. Runs through Sunday. (Info: kyklos-ektheseis.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will be publishing its second-quarter non-financial accounts of the general government and its third-quarter figures on new house construction project and cost category prices.

Athens-listed enterprise Selonda Aquacultures holds an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, under the auspices of the United Nations’ special envoy for Cyprus.

Listed firm Filippos Nakas holds its annual general meeting of shareholders.

SUNDAY

“Ochi Day” celebrations will mark the anniversary of Greece’s entry into World War II in 1940, with student parades across Greece and a military parade in Thessaloniki in the north.

Clocks go back one hour at 4 a.m. (to 3 a.m.), as Daylight Savings ends.