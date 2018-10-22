US deputy assistant secretary of state in visit to Skopje

US deputy assistant secretary of state Matthew Palmer was due on Monday for an official visit, a few days after the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Parliament approved the Prespes name deal with Greece.

The envoy, who is responsible for European and Eurasian affairs, was to visit FYROM's capital for the second time this year to express Washington's support for the accord which paves the way for the Balkan country to join NATO.

Palmer was to meet with FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

Last week, during a visit to Belgrade, Palmer noted that there was no alternative to the Prespes deal which he described as a "historic opportunity."