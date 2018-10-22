Smuggling vessel sinks off Turkey, reports of dead, injured

A smuggling vessel carrying some 30 undocumented migrants sunk off the coast of Turkey in the early hours of Monday, off the coast of the Greek island of Kos, Turkish news media said on Monday, with Reuters reporting that two were found dead.

The six-meter vessel sank a few nautical miles off Kos, according to Turkish media which said that Coast Guard officers had rescued five men, four women and three children.

Turkish television channel NTV reported that some of the migrants were found dead and some were injured but it did not provide details.