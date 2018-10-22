NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Students burst into office of Education Minister to protest reforms, funding cuts

TAGS: Education, Protest

A crowd of students on Monday burst into the office of Education Minister Costas Gavroglou in a protest over new reforms to the secondary education system and funding cuts. 

Earlier some 200 students had staged a protest rally outside the ministry to protest changes to the curriculum of senior high schools which, they claim, will require them to attend more private cramming lessons as well as creditor-mandated cuts to funding and staff in the state educations sector.

Protesters argue that the reforms will increase study hours but also limit the students' broader grasp of subjects.

Students also object to plans to merge universities with technical colleges.
 

 

