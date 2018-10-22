Order of Saint Andrew decries Israeli bill on confiscation of church lands

The Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, expressed “sorrow and dismay” over a draft bill heading to the Israeli Knesset which would allow for the confiscation of Church owned-lands.



“The implications of this discriminatory bill cannot be overstated,” the Order said in a press release issued on Sunday, adding that the bill introduced by Knesset member Rachel Azaria, exclusively effects lands own by Churches and not Jewish- or Muslim-owned lands.



The bill is scheduled to be discussed by the Israeli Parliament's Ministerial Committee for Legislation on October 21.

“The introduction of this bill in its new form and its pending consideration this Sunday constitutes a flagrant disregard of the Prime Minister’s [Benjamin Netanyahu] decision to halt the passing of the bill," Order Commander Dr Anthony J. Limberakis, said in the press release.

It also contradicts assurances that Minister [Tzachi] Hanegbi gave to the Churches, and stands as a threat to the relations between the Churches and the State of Israel, as well as to the Status Quo governing the various Christian Holy Sites in Jerusalem."



The Order called on Netanyahu to abide by the assurances that he and Hanegbi previously gave to the Churches and cancel the discussion of the bill this coming Sunday.

He also asked that all relevant Israeli authorities issue “a definitive assurance to the Churches” that legislation of this kind will be “definitively and permanently rejected.”