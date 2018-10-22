NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greece remains in US visa waiver program

TAGS: US, Travel

Greece remains in the United States' Visa Waiver Program, according to a letter sent by US authorities to Greek Citizen protection Minister Olga Gerovasili.

The visa waiver program is a US government program that enables citizens and nationals from the 38 Visa Waiver Countries to enter the country for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.

Citizens from these 38 countries planning to travel to the US have to fill up a form, the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which allows thye country's authorities to pre-screen travelers.

