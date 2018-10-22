Men accused of beating up ‘rogue cop’ to present defense on Wednesday

Seven Pakistani nationals charged with binding and beating a police officer – one of four hooded men that allegedly broke into their apartment in Nikaia last Thursday – have been given until Wednesday to prepare their defense.



The men claim to have overpowered the officer and tied him up, adding that his three accessories got away with contraband tobacco products they stole from the apartment.



The 34-year-old officer, who has been suspended from the police force, remained in hospital on Monday and will appear before a prosecutor on charges of theft on Wednesday.



The officer claimed that he ended up at the apartment in the Piraeus suburb while in pursuit of the men after seeing them “acting in a suspicious manner.”