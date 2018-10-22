NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Skull found in Preveza belonged to woman missing since 2010

A human skull that was recovered last week from a ditch in the town of Preveza, northwestern Greece, belonged to a 25-year-old woman who went missing in 2010, DNA tests revealed on Monday.

The woman, Angeliki Peponi, was identified after a relative provided DNA for testing, which resulted in a partial match.

According to local news reports, the last man to see her alive was her 59-year-old boyfriend, who told investigators at the time that he had nothing to do with her disappearance after she left his home. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 