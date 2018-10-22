PM to receive first volumes of Cyprus File

The first four volumes of the so-called Cyprus File, comprising the findings of an inquiry by the Greek Parliament into the 1974 Athens-backed coup in Cyprus and Turkish invasion of the island, will be handed to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and President Prokopis Pavlopoulos by Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis on Wednesday.



The documents will also be given to political party leaders.



Voutsis said the publication of the volumes will meet demand in both Greece and Cyprus for unimpeded access to the truth, tying up a “political and moral loose end with regard to the tragic events in Cyprus in 1974 – the junta’s coup and the Turkish invasion.”



A parliamentary committee was set up in 1985 to investigate the events of 1974.



The inquiry was completed in October 1988, but remained confidential until it was handed over to the Cyprus Parliament last year.