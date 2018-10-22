Next year’s Athens & Epidaurus Festival program unveiled

Vangelis Theodoropoulos (left), director of the Athens and Epidaurus Festival, is seen next to Comedie-Francaise general director Eric Ruf (center) during a presentation of next year’s festival program in the Greek capital Monday. In a first collaboration between the two institutions, the prestigious French theater company has invited Belgian director Ivo van Hove to stage his combination of Euripides’ “Electra” and “Orestes” at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus on July 26 and 27. Robert Wilson’s “Oedipus,” based on Sophocles’ tragedy “Oedipus Rex,” will open the festival on June 21. [ANA-MPA]