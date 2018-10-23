Less than 10 percent of borrowers in Greece who banks have written to with an offer to write off up to 80 percent of their debts ahead of the concession of their loans to funds have responded.

For instance, Eurobank has sent letters to 90,144 debtors asking them to agree to a new payment scheme on favorable terms, but it has only received a positive response from 5,363 of them – that is not even 6 percent.

This figure illustrates that debtors would rather see their loans passed on to the funds that acquire them.