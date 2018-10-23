Cypriot national council to meet ahead of Anastasiades-Akinci meeting

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has said that he will present a more detailed proposal concerning his ideas about a decentralised federation in Cyprus, during the meeting of the National Council that will take place on Tuesday.



Asked on Monday, at the sidelines of an event in Nicosia, whether he would submit before the National Council a more detailed proposal concerning his views about a decentralised federation, President Anastasiades said “I will present (a more detailed proposal) and I will listen (to the views of the National Council`s members).”



The meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning is a follow-up of the National Council's meeting that took place on October 8.



Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, has said that in view of the demand of the Turkish Cypriot side for one positive vote at every decision-making level, the President suggested that “we could look into the possibility of a decentralized system” in a way that the central state will have the powers which are necessary in order to be a normal state.



Anastasiades himself has described his ideas as “food for thought.” Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will hold a meeting on Friday.



UNFICYP Spokesperson Aleem Siddique said in a written statement last week that UNFICYP head Elizabeth Spehar will host a meeting of the Greek Cypriot leader and the Turkish Cypriot leader at the Chief of Mission Residence in the United Nations Protected Area on 26 October at 10:00.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]