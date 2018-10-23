Shipowner arrested in Piraeus after clash with policemen

A shipowner, his son and a woman were arrested late Monday night following a scuffle with policemen in Piraeus, over a dog they left alone in a car.

According to state-run news agency ANA-MPA, police responded to a call by an unnamed person who told authorities that a dog inside a car parked on Filonos street was barking and appeared to be in distress.



Officers who arrived at the scene sought the owner of the car, the 62-year-old shipowner. When he arrived, he started quarrelling intensely with police.



The man and his 31-year-old son were arrested for resisting authority, bodily injury and insult, while the 47-year-old woman for violating animal laws.