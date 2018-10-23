NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek ambassador summoned to Turkish foreign ministry, media report

TAGS: Turkey, Diplomacy

Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the Greek ambassador, private broadcaster CNN Turk and state-run news agency Anadolu said on Tuesday.

It did not provide additional details.

The ministry said last week that the Turkish navy had stopped a Greek frigate from harassing the Turkish Petroleum ship in the Mediterranean Sea, calling on Greece to avoid further escalation in the region.

[Reuters]

