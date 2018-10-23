Greek ambassador summoned to Turkish foreign ministry, media report
Online
Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the Greek ambassador, private broadcaster CNN Turk and state-run news agency Anadolu said on Tuesday.
Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the Greek ambassador, private broadcaster CNN Turk and state-run news agency Anadolu said on Tuesday.
It did not provide additional details.
The ministry said last week that the Turkish navy had stopped a Greek frigate from harassing the Turkish Petroleum ship in the Mediterranean Sea, calling on Greece to avoid further escalation in the region.
[Reuters]