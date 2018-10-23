Cavusoglu attributes Greek talk on territorial waters to populism

Turkish Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu responded on Tuesday to an announcement last week by Greece’s former foreign minister that the country is ready to extend its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles in its western flank, attributing the move to populism.



"Greece often makes such announcements to cause tension or in a populist framework", Cavusoglu was quoted as saying in an interview with state-run Anadolu news agency.



He said Turkey is in favour of a peaceful solution to the existing problems between the two countries adding that Greece is the one stoking tensions in the Aegean.



Cavusoglu reportedly also reiterated Ankara’s threats to go to war (casus belli) if Athens extends its territorial waters in the Aegan from 6 to 12 nautical miles.



Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that the Greek Ambassador to Ankara, Petros Mavroidis, had been summoned at the Turkish foreign ministry.



They did not give further details about the meeting, which two Greek government sources said had been scheduled.