Turkey says ‘cannot tolerate’ unilateral moves in Aegean

Turkey will not accept any move by Greece to extend its territorial waters in the Aegean Sea, the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.



Hami Aksoy was commenting on Greece’s plans to gradually extend its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 nautical miles.



“We cannot tolerate any step that is not based on mutual consent in the Aegean Sea where two countries have opposite coasts,” he said.



“The declaration of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, dated 8 June 1995, contains a necessary political warning and is still in force today."

Aksoy said these views and warnings were conveyed to Greece’s Ambassador in Ankara, Petros Mavroidis, who was summoned earlier in the day.