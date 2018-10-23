ND chief lays out education plan

One day after a crowd of school pupils burst into the office of Education Minister Costas Gavroglou to protest new reforms to the secondary education system and funding cuts, conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday attacked the leftist-led government for “cultivating such phenomena” as opposition.



Addressing members of the academic community Tuesday, Mitsotakis laid out New Democracy’s proposals on education reform including the establishment of private universities, the restoration of a minimum threshold for university entry, and an overhaul of the so-called asylum law which effectively bans police from university grounds.



Slamming conditions at Greek universities, Mitsotakis said that “while the world is heading fast into the fourth industrial revolution, amid a changing scientific, technological and sociological paradigm, Mrs Gavroglou and [Prime Minister Alexis] Tsipras are dragging us back to the low points of the 1980s.”