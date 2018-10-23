Sotiria patients left on gurneys due to lack of space

The national union of public hospital workers (POEDIN) on Tuesday warned that overcrowding was becoming a major problem at the capital’s Sotiria Hospital, with patients systematically left on gurneys in corridors.



POEDIN called on the authorities to intervene, noting that the situation is only likely to worsen over the winter months when the incidence of viruses is higher.



“Despite this, Mr Polakis has declared that gurneys have disappeared from hospitals,” POEDIN said, referring to Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis.



A key issue is the severe lack of functioning intensive care units at hospitals.