ERT workers to hold 6-hr strikes Wednesday, Friday

Employees of state broadcaster ERT are to hold six-hour strikes on Wednesday and Friday to underline their demands for hirings and the repayment of wages that they say they are owed following a decision on Tuesday by the workers’ union POSPERT.



The walkouts are to be held between noon and 6 p.m. on both days and will disrupt programming on state TV and radio.



In an announcement, the workers threatened to step up their action next week and launch 24-hour strikes if the government does not satisfy their demands.