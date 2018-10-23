NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

ERT workers to hold 6-hr strikes Wednesday, Friday

TAGS: Media, Strike

Employees of state broadcaster ERT are to hold six-hour strikes on Wednesday and Friday to underline their demands for hirings and the repayment of wages that they say they are owed following a decision on Tuesday by the workers’ union POSPERT.

The walkouts are to be held between noon and 6 p.m. on both days and will disrupt programming on state TV and radio.

In an announcement, the workers threatened to step up their action next week and launch 24-hour strikes if the government does not satisfy their demands.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 