The Health Ministry has ordered an investigation into reports that a disabled female staff member at a hospital in Kilkis, northern Greece, was physically assaulted by its director on Monday.



The woman filed a lawsuit for grievous bodily harm, to which the director responded with legal action accusing her of slander.



According to a statement issued by the the national union of public hospital workers (POEDIN), the woman last week presented a list of grievances to regional health authorities, which in turn informed the hospital director. This, according to POEDIN, angered the director, who allegedly pushed and hit the staff member.



The incident prompted a public outcry and Giorgos Georgantas, an MP for Kilkis, raised the issue in Parliament with Health Minister Andreas Xanthos, who subsequently ordered the probe.