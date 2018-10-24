An expert report aimed at curbing the damage wreaked by flash floods has warned that there are dozens of spots around Greece that could face the same fate as Mandra in western Attica, where 23 people died in flooding last November.



Presenting the results of the Athens University study, Efthymios Lekkas, an expert in natural disaster management, said authorities need to prepare for floods as systematically as they do for wildfires in the summer.



He added that the experts who compiled the report have pinpointed 160 spots in Greece that could face the same fate as Mandra due to the lack of anti-flood works.

Early warning systems and operational plans are necessary, he said.