ATHEX: Index at new 20-month low

International pressures and domestic uncertainties weighed on Greek stocks again on Tuesday, sending the benchmark at Athinon Avenue to lows unseen since February 2017. As long as Rome refuses to budge in its a standoff with Brussels over Italy’s national budget, the Greek stock market will remain on the receiving end of imported pressure.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 619.47 points, shedding 1.14 percent from Monday’s 626.61 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.38 percent to 1,633.43 points.

The banks index fared somewhat better, slipping only 0.61 percent. Piraeus lost 2.99 percent, Eurobank dropped 2.75 percent, National was unchanged and Alpha improved 0.88 percent.

Public Power Corporation advanced 3.61 percent, as GEK Terna slumped 3.61 percent, and Motor Oil and EYDAP sank 3.17 percent.

In total 24 stocks posted gains, 62 sustained losses and 33 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 28 million euros, down from Monday’s 57.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.10 percent to close at 67.51 percent.