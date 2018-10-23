AEK’s defense survived for just one hour against Bayern, as the Germans found a way through it after that to win 2-0 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens on Tuesday and leave the Greek champion without a point after three group games.

Two disastrous minutes sufficed for Bayern to score twice and snatch a victory that was more than just predictable. However AEK was left wondering what would have happened if it was slightly more clinical in the few chances it created during the game.

The German champion was dominant throughout the match, but the Greeks were able to keep the visitors’ threat away for the first hour, and would have been more threatening up front had they not missed cup-tied Marko Livaja. Overall AEK was much more wise in its game than in the previous encounter against Benfica.

Yet eventually the Munich giant made its quality tell, opening the score on the 61st minute as Javi Martinez capitalized from close range on an Arjen Robben deflected shot to silence the capacity crowd of 60,000 Greeks.

Unforgiving Bayern made the most of the stunned Greeks to add a second goal two minutes on when Robert Lewandowski tapped the ball in from a short distance after a team effort spearheaded by Rafinha and Serge Gnabry.

With the outcome of the game never in doubt any longer, Bayern eased to victory in the last half hour while AEK was happy to have conceded only twice against such a big opponent.

In a couple of weeks’ time the two sides will meet again in Germany.