US distances itself from maritime dispute

Washington has distanced itself from a dispute between Athens and Ankara over maritime borders.



Asked about Turkey’s warning Tuesday that it would not tolerate a shift in Greece’s maritime border, a US State Department spokesman said Washington’s policy “has not changed.”



Turkey and Greece have long-established diplomatic channels for addressing these issues. As a matter of principle the US supports the sovereignty [of both countries],” the spokesman said.



Former Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, who resigned last week, said Saturday that Athens planned to extend its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea, which flanks the west coast of the country.



The planned move would not affect the Aegean region, off the country's eastern and southern coasts.