Mild earthquake shakes northwestern Peloponnese

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook the northwestern area of the Peloponnese in Greece in the early hours of Wednesday.



Its epicenter was 15 km north of the town of Amaliada at a depth of 5 km, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said. There were no early reports of serious damage or injuries, officials said.



The Peloponnese is a peninsula, separated from mainland Greece by the Corinth canal.