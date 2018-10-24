NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mild earthquake shakes northwestern Peloponnese

Earthquake

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook the northwestern area of the Peloponnese in Greece in the early hours of Wednesday.

Its epicenter was 15 km north of the town of Amaliada at a depth of 5 km, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said. There were no early reports of serious damage or injuries, officials said.

The Peloponnese is a peninsula, separated from mainland Greece by the Corinth canal.

