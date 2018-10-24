Turkey will not allow Greek interference in east Med activities, defense minister says

Turkey will not allow Greece to interfere in its activities in the eastern Mediterranean, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday, after Ankara said last week a Greek frigate had harassed a Turkish energy exploration ship in the region.



In an interview with state-owned Anadolu Agency, Akar said no project was possible in the eastern Mediterranean without the involvement of Turkey and northern Cyprus, a breakaway state in the Turkish-occupied part of the island only recognized by Ankara.



Akar’s interview came a day after Turkey warned Greece that if it extends its territorial waters in the Aegean from 6 to 12 nautical miles it will be a cause for war.



In a statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy referred to a declaration by the Turkish Grand National Assembly in 1995 that if Greece unilaterally extended its territorial waters it would be a “casus belli” for Ankara.



The declaration, he said, “contains a necessary political warning and is still in force today,” adding that “our views and warnings have also been conveyed to the ambassador of Greece in Ankara.”



“Turkey cannot tolerate any step that is not based on mutual consent in the Aegean Sea where two countries have opposite coasts,” he said. [Reuters, Kathimerini]