First volumes of Cyprus File handed to President, PM

House Speaker Nikos Voutsis on Wednesday handed the first four volumes of the so-called Cyprus File – comprising the findings of an inquiry by the Greek Parliament into the 1974 Athens-backed coup in Cyprus and Turkish invasion of the island – to President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.



The aim of the initiative, Voutsis said during a meeting with the Greek President, is to “restore historical memory.”



The documents will also be given to political party leaders, before being uploaded onto the House website, allowing public access.



A parliamentary committee was set up in 1985 to investigate the events of 1974. The inquiry was completed in October 1988, but remained confidential until it was handed over to the Cyprus Parliament last year.