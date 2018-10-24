ND again urges Tsipras to release Kotzias’s resignation letter

Greece’s conservative opposition has once more urged the country’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to publicize the resignation letter of former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias.



The call was made Wednesday by New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos following Tsipras’s decision Tuesday to seek dialogue with political parties over the extension of Greece’s territorial waters in the Ionian Sea and to bring the matter to Parliament in a bill, not via presidential decree as previously suggested by Kotzias.



In his statement, Koumoutsakos said that Kotzias’s resignation, which came after a row with junior coalition partner and defense minister Panos Kammenos, was closely related to key foreign policy issues, including the Prespes accord and US military cooperation.



He added that the government’s inconsistency was detrimental to the national interest.