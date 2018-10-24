Qantar | Athens | October 25

Brooklyn-based Qantar, Omer Avital’s “dream quintet,” will be on stage at the Gazarte venue in the Gazi district on Thursday, October 25. With a sound that ranges from Middle Eastern grooves to arrangements of traditional Sephardic music, Qantar will be performing songs from the band’s self-titled album released earlier this year. The quintet comprises Avital on bass, Asaf Yuria on saxello and tenor sax, Alexander Levin on tenor sax, Eden Ladin on piano and clavinet and Ofri Nehemya on drums. Admission costs 15 to 28 euros and doors open at 8.30 p.m.



Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr